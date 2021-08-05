the grands

oh, how they've grown. derrick is almost six feet and little darren is no longer little darren. so glad though that he caught up to derrick's height. his body build is much like their father's while derrick looks very much like their father when he was a teenager.



i treated them to lunch at an italian restaurant near the office which was fortuitous because i needed to pick up my computer from the office. then they went shopping for clothes.



they are such fun and agreeable kids. i so enjoyed spending the day with them.



i apologize that i have only been commenting a little bit here and there. but i hope to catch up with y'all soon.