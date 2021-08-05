Previous
Next
the grands by summerfield
Photo 3087

the grands

oh, how they've grown. derrick is almost six feet and little darren is no longer little darren. so glad though that he caught up to derrick's height. his body build is much like their father's while derrick looks very much like their father when he was a teenager.

i treated them to lunch at an italian restaurant near the office which was fortuitous because i needed to pick up my computer from the office. then they went shopping for clothes.

they are such fun and agreeable kids. i so enjoyed spending the day with them.

i apologize that i have only been commenting a little bit here and there. but i hope to catch up with y'all soon.
5th August 2021 5th Aug 21

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s. i am the...
845% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

joeyM ace
Cool looking kids— I don’t believe you’re there granny, an aunt maybe❤️
August 6th, 2021  
Lynda ace
Sweet! And I love the building behind them.
August 6th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise