slackers

from yesterday. these are the drillers, the ones with the big equipment. taking a break after only 30 minutes of hammering and yapping. taken from my bedroom window. the window was really dirty so i had to do some mumbo jumbo magic on ribbet. at one point the guy at the far end was casually standing looking at his phone while the other guy was wielding his driller around (or whatever you call it).



well, as of today, they had finished drilling the topmost floor. while that was a relief, i think my next problem but not as bad as the noise the drilling, is the smell. i saw that they were putting tar on the cleaned out balconies and the smell of that is really bad. and that was being done on the far end units. this afteroon when i came back home, the balcony floor is filled with more rocks and dirt than you see here. i was looking at the schedule we were given and while the drilling was late by four days, the estimated time of completion is supposed to be end of november.



but i think my trekking to the office seems to be over for now. rather thankfully!