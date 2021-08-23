Previous
sunflowers at the churchyard by summerfield
Photo 3104

sunflowers at the churchyard

there's a proliferation of sunflowers around the city, be it in public places or in private home gardens. these i found by st. barnabas' church on the danforth last week whilst seeking a place to eat a late lunch after i came out of the hospital when i had that allergy study.

i hope to accumulate many interesting photos when i go and meet with wendy @farmreporter and adi @adi314 this weekend. wendy has some fabulous places planned for us to visit. if you're around her area in ottawa (actually glengarry) come and join us. it should be fun.

and speaking of going for photo meet ups, i should probably start thinking which camera is practical to bring. a tripod, extra batteries, extra SD cards, allergy pills, epipen, what else? raincoat, as i think rain is predicted. puy puy! don't jinx it.
23rd August 2021 23rd Aug 21

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
Kathy ace
Don't forget sunscreen and a hat. Sunflowers are usually a late summer flower if planted from seed at the start of the summer. There are so many different varieties and they happy and fun to see.
August 24th, 2021  
Ingrid ace
I always like sunflowers!
Have fun this weekend!
August 24th, 2021  
