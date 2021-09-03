framed!

i like seeing trees forming a canopy over a road. it reminds me of the trips to the province i had with my mother when i was still a young girl. on the two-hour trip by bus from manila we knew we were nearing her village when we come to a road with tall mango trees, lush with fruits and forming a canopy for at least a block; a welcome respite for farmers and travelers alike during the hot season. one time my mother plucked a big cluster of green mangoes from the bus which was going at 60 kilometres per hour, a rather fast speed at the time. there were at least 15 large mangoes in the cluster, which was made into a salad with vinegar and sugar for our lunch.



i spotted this couple from when we turned on the road and thought with the canopy of trees framing them as they walked up the hilly road. i'm sure wendy's perspective of that arch was more perfect from the driver's seat.