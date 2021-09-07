under cover

i stuck the camera face up underneath the covered grape vine to get this shot. i could have done my lie-on-the-ground-for-best-pov stunt, but i didn't think the owner of the vineyard would have approved 😊just in case i hurt the plants. this would be a good example to play with in photoshop to change the background, only i do not know how. the other 365ers were explaining it to me during dinner at wendy's but i thought they were talking in tongues. 😜 for all my so-called smarts, there are some things my brain just refuses to understand. so for now, you can just enjoy this shot and think how this would end up in the future inside a bottle sealed with cork, then chilled and poured into your glass to accompany whatever gourmet meal you have in front of you, except while you're driving. let's drink to that!



a plea and for your consideration: if you have to post a photo of a rattler or something similar (you know those things that coil and slither), please leave me a message on my latest post saying "don't look in your feed for two days". someone posted one today and my heart is still palpitating from seeing it.