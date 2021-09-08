Previous
future red by summerfield
Photo 3121

future red

the counterpoint to yesterday's image. i think the name of the grape is marquette but i could be wrong. again, taken from underneath the vine. later on, in another part of the vineyard, we did pluck a grape or two to taste. we couldn't help it.

i've mixed my days. thursday early morning is when i do my laundry as it is quiet in the building, the elevators are quick to come and i have the run of the laundry room. this morning i woke up real early but it was raining so i didn't go for my morning walk. but because i wasn't going for my walk, i automatically gathered my clothes and went to do my laundry. then the weather improved as the day wore on and i thought i'd go for my walk and to the pharmacy as their senior's day is thursday. when the lady at the counter told me it's only wednesday, i was quite embarrassed. she was kind enough to ring back my purchase.

i was thinking it's thursday but at the same time i was occupied with what i would post for five plus two for this week's long exposure theme. duh! check us out: https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2021-09-08
Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
with the white sky above, it would make a great design for a cushion - as well as being good on its own!
September 9th, 2021  
