from tiny acorns grow mighty oaks

i remember a poster from long ago of two young children, a boy and a girl, both looking into the little boy's shorts with that inscription -- from tiny acorn grow mighty oak. rather flippant which i think in today's 'delicate' society would raise a lot of protestation.



been unbelievably busy and i had to work at the office today due to two medical appointments right near the office. hopefully, i shall be able to start catching up again tomorrow.



goodnight you beautiful folks!