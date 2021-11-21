protesting or texting?

well, both.



my sister and i were roaming around her neighbourhood in downtown toronto this afternoon and came across a protest in front of the US embassy. wondering what the protest was about this time, we asked one of the people milling about. it was a rally protesting the US government and other western nations to not interfere in whatever is happening in ethiopia. when i asked the man what is happening in ethiopia, he said he didn't know, he just came to join. 😜



we stayed well away from the protestors when we spotted this guy standing on one of the benches, well away from his compatriots. the way he stood and not moving, i thought he was trying to make a statement, because for a long time, he was just standing there and not moving. when we walked past him, thunderation! he was just texting! 🤣 but i'll grant him that perhaps it's about their cause he was texting about.