sugar dusting

i have more appreciation for the saying "each day is a gift".



we expected snow for last night and we did get snow. thankfully, it was just mere dusting and melted tout de suite. so when i went for my walk this morning at six, the ground was safe for walking. even so, i did bring one of my walking poles just in case i encountered an icy spot especially that i pass by three bridges on my route. it was a chilly -2 celcius but as the hour wore on, the temps rose to +1. 😜 tomorrow is going to be hazy and +2 so the walk will continue.



i took this on my way back -- the snow that frosted the grass really was a sight to see, especially in the morning sunlight which got shy as i was shooting this.