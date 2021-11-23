Previous
Next
sugar dusting by summerfield
Photo 3193

sugar dusting

i have more appreciation for the saying "each day is a gift".

we expected snow for last night and we did get snow. thankfully, it was just mere dusting and melted tout de suite. so when i went for my walk this morning at six, the ground was safe for walking. even so, i did bring one of my walking poles just in case i encountered an icy spot especially that i pass by three bridges on my route. it was a chilly -2 celcius but as the hour wore on, the temps rose to +1. 😜 tomorrow is going to be hazy and +2 so the walk will continue.

i took this on my way back -- the snow that frosted the grass really was a sight to see, especially in the morning sunlight which got shy as i was shooting this.
23rd November 2021 23rd Nov 21

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s. i am the...
874% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
This is a beautiful shot of what looks like three seasons to me! Summer autumn and winter all in one shot! That’s a spectacular Composition
November 24th, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
Love the shot showing the snow on the fall colored leaves. We do occasionally freeze here, but not yet.
November 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise