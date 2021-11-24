and your corporate logo goes here

marketing genius! even in garbage, brands like mcdonald's get a free advertising, which most times could be very effective. say for example, a mother with two children pass by and the children glimpse that trash on the sidewalk.
"mom, i want some fries!" "yeah, mom, can we go to mcdonald's, please!" "after we go shopping, okay?"
and don't even think the children will forget that promise. the moment they step through a mall's door where there happens to be a mcdonald's, those children would be antsy and wouldn't be able to wait until shopping is done.
i remember when my sister's children were 5 and 2 and we were driving to chicago from toronto. from a gazillion miles away, through the top of the trees, the car going at 100 kph/60 mph, they'd both yell "mickey d!" by the time we reached chicago, i had about enough of fries and mcchicken (when i still used to eat meat; but i never ate hamburger unless i made it at home) up to my eyeballs.