and your corporate logo goes here

marketing genius! even in garbage, brands like mcdonald's get a free advertising, which most times could be very effective. say for example, a mother with two children pass by and the children glimpse that trash on the sidewalk."mom, i want some fries!" "yeah, mom, can we go to mcdonald's, please!" "after we go shopping, okay?"and don't even think the children will forget that promise. the moment they step through a mall's door where there happens to be a mcdonald's, those children would be antsy and wouldn't be able to wait until shopping is done.i remember when my sister's children were 5 and 2 and we were driving to chicago from toronto. from a gazillion miles away, through the top of the trees, the car going at 100 kph/60 mph, they'd both yell "mickey d!" by the time we reached chicago, i had about enough of fries and mcchicken (when i still used to eat meat; but i never ate hamburger unless i made it at home) up to my eyeballs.are you okay? that's this week's theme over at five plus two. check us out: https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2021-11-24