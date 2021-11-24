Previous
Next
and your corporate logo goes here by summerfield
Photo 3194

and your corporate logo goes here

marketing genius! even in garbage, brands like mcdonald's get a free advertising, which most times could be very effective. say for example, a mother with two children pass by and the children glimpse that trash on the sidewalk.

"mom, i want some fries!" "yeah, mom, can we go to mcdonald's, please!" "after we go shopping, okay?"

and don't even think the children will forget that promise. the moment they step through a mall's door where there happens to be a mcdonald's, those children would be antsy and wouldn't be able to wait until shopping is done.

i remember when my sister's children were 5 and 2 and we were driving to chicago from toronto. from a gazillion miles away, through the top of the trees, the car going at 100 kph/60 mph, they'd both yell "mickey d!" by the time we reached chicago, i had about enough of fries and mcchicken (when i still used to eat meat; but i never ate hamburger unless i made it at home) up to my eyeballs.

are you okay? that's this week's theme over at five plus two. check us out: https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2021-11-24
24th November 2021 24th Nov 21

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s. i am the...
875% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
maddening, but at least its cardboard this one
November 25th, 2021  
Bill ace
Never good to see trash on the ground.
November 25th, 2021  
katy ace
You have just furthered their reach with your photo! The leaves are wonderful the trash, not so much!
November 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise