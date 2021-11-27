spices for the upcoming season

clearing my overcrowded cupboard, i fished a plastic bag from the back and found these cinnamon sticks and i thought "photo props!" indeed, they are. so bundled them up with a straw string and even propped up a couple of anise stars. so, i summoned my food-photographer wanna be self.



tomorrow, our church opens for in-person worship for the first time since march 2020. i think it's a trial run for when we eventually open up. we are scheduled also for Christmas eve. hopefully, that dreaded fifth wave doesn't happen. our province's new cases jumped from 591 on wednesday to 748 on thursday and 927 yesterday. today, we logged in 854 new cases.



for week 48 of the 52 captures challenge, the prompt is high key.