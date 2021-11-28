first major snowfall

it had been snowing since last night until early this evening. i was worried i won't be able to go for my walk this morning, but as the snow was still fresh and not much treaded on, it was still an easy walk for me, all 5 kilometres (give or take) and i did it in just a tad over one hour. i brought with me one of the walking sticks but i didn't have to really use it. the only time i slipped (but didn't fall) was when i was on the bridge over the train track and that was because i stepped on a metal portion of the bridge. other than that, as i said it was an easy walk.



then i attended the in-person service and it was good to see my friends after so long. the first thing they asked me was "are you still painting?" 😂 we were supposed to have coffee on the church grounds but since the weather was bad it was postponed. i snuck out to go to the grocery store. i had planned to go to costco but i thought i'd leave it for another time.



now my problem is if i am able to go for my walk tomorrow or not. it will be like this morning, i'd go and see how the ground is then just proceed or go back. if i'm unable to go, i would go up and down 10 flight of stairs for 30 minutes and that should be enough substitute. i'm not about to do a number on my knees.



today, the government announced that two people who returned from nigeria have tested positive for the omicron variant.