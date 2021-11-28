Previous
first major snowfall by summerfield
Photo 3198

first major snowfall

it had been snowing since last night until early this evening. i was worried i won't be able to go for my walk this morning, but as the snow was still fresh and not much treaded on, it was still an easy walk for me, all 5 kilometres (give or take) and i did it in just a tad over one hour. i brought with me one of the walking sticks but i didn't have to really use it. the only time i slipped (but didn't fall) was when i was on the bridge over the train track and that was because i stepped on a metal portion of the bridge. other than that, as i said it was an easy walk.

then i attended the in-person service and it was good to see my friends after so long. the first thing they asked me was "are you still painting?" 😂 we were supposed to have coffee on the church grounds but since the weather was bad it was postponed. i snuck out to go to the grocery store. i had planned to go to costco but i thought i'd leave it for another time.

now my problem is if i am able to go for my walk tomorrow or not. it will be like this morning, i'd go and see how the ground is then just proceed or go back. if i'm unable to go, i would go up and down 10 flight of stairs for 30 minutes and that should be enough substitute. i'm not about to do a number on my knees.

today, the government announced that two people who returned from nigeria have tested positive for the omicron variant.
summerfield

Lou Ann ace
It looks light and fluffy. Makes for a great image. 10 flights of stairs? Eeeek! Good for you though.
November 29th, 2021  
katy ace
What absolutely beautiful snow. I love how it has gathered on the bushes. The ground looks to be frozen so I am surprised you were able to take your walk but so proud of you for the effort. Good to hear you have an alternate plan if it is not safe to walk on tomorrow

Did the government say whether those people have been vaccinated or not?
November 29th, 2021  
