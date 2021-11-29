bike on ice

i saw this bike yesterday morning on my way to church, almost half buried in the snow. i thought i ought to take a photo but when i was fishing out my iphone from my purse, the green light came on and the taxi i was on had moved. to my surprise this morning when i went for my walk, it was still there, all chained and locked on the railing. since i was on foot, there was no reason for me no to take a few shots.



yes, i still was able to go for a walk this morning, but i went at nine. still got to my one hour mark at 4 kilometres. the sidewalks weren't so bad, as they'd been walked on, some parts were iced, others were clear. i wore my winter boots that has a metal thingie underneath that i can flip so to prevent me from slipping on the ice. i went quite slow but not very as i needed to gage the surface i was walking on. tomorrow would be something else. the temperature today was higher which made the ice/snow to melt. hopefully, the sidewalks would be clear then (if it doesn't snow overnight) and better for walking. but we shall see.