bike on ice by summerfield
Photo 3199

bike on ice

i saw this bike yesterday morning on my way to church, almost half buried in the snow. i thought i ought to take a photo but when i was fishing out my iphone from my purse, the green light came on and the taxi i was on had moved. to my surprise this morning when i went for my walk, it was still there, all chained and locked on the railing. since i was on foot, there was no reason for me no to take a few shots.

yes, i still was able to go for a walk this morning, but i went at nine. still got to my one hour mark at 4 kilometres. the sidewalks weren't so bad, as they'd been walked on, some parts were iced, others were clear. i wore my winter boots that has a metal thingie underneath that i can flip so to prevent me from slipping on the ice. i went quite slow but not very as i needed to gage the surface i was walking on. tomorrow would be something else. the temperature today was higher which made the ice/snow to melt. hopefully, the sidewalks would be clear then (if it doesn't snow overnight) and better for walking. but we shall see.
summerfield

ace
I'm glad it waited for you to get the shot. Looks like a nice bike. Maybe they didn't feel like it was safe to ride in that weather.
November 30th, 2021  
KWind ace
Great shot!
November 30th, 2021  
