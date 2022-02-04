poker dice

so after years of owning these particular dice, i finally read the accompanying instructions in the box and now i know these are called poker dice. 🤣 instead of cards, these are used to play poker by, you guessed it, rolling them dice. the only card game i know to play is black jack, and one that we played back in the old country which we call the 4 cards or pekwa.



the dice also came with a backgammon set, a chess set, a full set of dominoes, cribbage and a deck of cards. i remember paying $25 for the whole shebang, from my local avon girl. yes, avon. avon used to be like amazon where you can buy almost anything. amazon might have taken the idea from avon and expanded it to become the multibillion business it now has become. and ever since my friend who was my avon lady retired, i don't know of an avon person anymore. maybe i will check later on if amazon sells avon.



today, for flash of red friday, we are doing black and white shots emphasizing shape. i have lots of ideas for shape but they were all ideas which i should have written down because now i can't remember them.



i have finished assembling the artist's easel and i'm quite impressed with myself. it's now sitting right in the middle of my living room with one of the 36"x48" canvas poised in it. there's just one problem, i forgot what it was i was going to do with them. bah, maybe i'll remember it later on, or in a year's time. it's a beautiful piece of furniture. i'd have taken a photo to show you but i also forgot to do that.