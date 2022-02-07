let's drink to that!

i will let you in on a secret. i have more than five thousand photos on 365 but you won't find a shot like this. that's because i've been purposely avoiding shooting something like this. why? because the few times i tried it's always been an epic fail. no matter that i follow the lighting instructions i still get those ugly reflections. in twelve years photographing experience, i will admit, this is the best i've done this, and i'm not happy. now don't be scolding me. i'm not being hard on myself. it's just that i know what my strengths are, and this is not one of them. so why am i posting this? because i have nothing else.🤣



and as the great Thomas Edison once said, "i have not failed, i just found ten thousand ways that won't work."



have a good night, everyone..