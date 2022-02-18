Previous
instant coffee by summerfield
Photo 3280

instant coffee

no, i won't be serving you coffee if and when you make it down to my abode. this instant coffee is at least 15 years old and might even be older by a couple more years. my friend who lives in germany came to visit a long time ago and because i don't drink coffee (severe reaction to smell) she brought her own instant coffee. before she left she said i should keep the jar of coffee as she might visit again in a few months' time or i might have a visitor who drinks coffee. so the jar was left behind all other stuff in the cupboard. i was surprised when i saw it this morning while doing inventory of my booze (early this morning, and no, i wasn't intending to have a tipple. yet!😜).

this week's prompt for the 52 captures -- i haven't confused yet the 52 captures with the 52 assignments and the 52 frames, but i know i soon will 🤣 -- is coffee. why 'coffee' is beyond me but i suppose it's a clever enough prompt for photography.

so i had to tie it in with today's shape for the black and white. the smell had me sneezing since i set this up and i had to wash my hands thoroughly quite a few times.

so there, coffee. and the shapes of the spoon, the cup and the granules themselves.
18th February 2022 18th Feb 22

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s.
898% complete

Lin ace
The super old coffee made a super cool capture - fav.
February 18th, 2022  
Brigette ace
nice image .. but the smell of stale instant coffee 🤢🤣
February 18th, 2022  
summerfield ace
@brigette - no, it doesn't smell stale. but it's colombian coffee so the smell is rather strong.
February 18th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Nice shot for shape. I take my hat off to you keeping up with all the 52 assignments
February 19th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
My mother drank Folger’s coffee crystals every morning. I bought her several coffee pots through the years but she just preferred instant. Your photo made me think of her. 😊
February 19th, 2022  
