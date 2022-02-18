instant coffee

no, i won't be serving you coffee if and when you make it down to my abode. this instant coffee is at least 15 years old and might even be older by a couple more years. my friend who lives in germany came to visit a long time ago and because i don't drink coffee (severe reaction to smell) she brought her own instant coffee. before she left she said i should keep the jar of coffee as she might visit again in a few months' time or i might have a visitor who drinks coffee. so the jar was left behind all other stuff in the cupboard. i was surprised when i saw it this morning while doing inventory of my booze (early this morning, and no, i wasn't intending to have a tipple. yet!😜).



this week's prompt for the 52 captures -- i haven't confused yet the 52 captures with the 52 assignments and the 52 frames, but i know i soon will 🤣 -- is coffee. why 'coffee' is beyond me but i suppose it's a clever enough prompt for photography.



so i had to tie it in with today's shape for the black and white. the smell had me sneezing since i set this up and i had to wash my hands thoroughly quite a few times.



so there, coffee. and the shapes of the spoon, the cup and the granules themselves.