another minimalist shot for the current artist challenge. this was the inspiration: https://www.jonathanchritchley.com/PORTFOLIO/STRAND/16/caption i had a good walk at lunchtime. we were at plus 2 celcius and the sidewalks were clear and dry, unlike yesterday when the whole stretch from the front of the building to the bus stop was just ice! but today was perfect and i even walked another kilometre after work as i had to return something to the grocery store. i walked a total of 6.5 km/4 miles. all the cells in my body were singing hallelujah! 😂-o0o-what's your personal footprint? show us! that's the theme over at five plus two. check us out and join with your own interpretation - https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2022-03-09