a study in low key by summerfield
a study in low key

yes, summerfield, study harder!

i think i've found my waterloo. two cameras, different settings and lighting conditions and i'm not happy with anything. this is the best of the worst. if i'm to grade this, i'd give it a C+. 🤣

two hours of work and this is all i have to show for it. maybe i should go back to writing, as apparently i'm good at it. but good isn't good enough for me.

this is the newly acquired camera. new learning curve as the buttons are different and i kept pressing the wrong ones.

tomorrow, chocolate. that's a threat!
summerfield

