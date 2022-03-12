Sign up
Photo 3302
a study in low key
yes, summerfield, study harder!
i think i've found my waterloo. two cameras, different settings and lighting conditions and i'm not happy with anything. this is the best of the worst. if i'm to grade this, i'd give it a C+. 🤣
two hours of work and this is all i have to show for it. maybe i should go back to writing, as apparently i'm good at it. but good isn't good enough for me.
this is the newly acquired camera. new learning curve as the buttons are different and i kept pressing the wrong ones.
tomorrow, chocolate. that's a threat!
12th March 2022
12th Mar 22
0
0
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s. i am the...
5344
photos
209
followers
136
following
904% complete
3295
3296
3297
3298
3299
3300
3301
3302
Views
6
Album
365-still
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
12th March 2022 11:49pm
Tags
low key
,
low-key
