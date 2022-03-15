Previous
Next
worldwide minute 2022 by summerfield
Photo 3305

worldwide minute 2022

i had no time to go out and find something interesting for today's worldwide minute shot. an extremely busy day at "the office". that snow just keeps coming, nothing pretty to see as it just melts and make a mess on the ground with the ugly slush. just as well.

well, hop-along-bob said, "me! me! me!" because his colours are actually the same as the colours of the ukrainian flag and this year's worldwide minute theme is 'love letter to ukraine' in support and solidarity with ukraine and its people. needs must so this is what i have for the worldwide minute.
15th March 2022 15th Mar 22

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
905% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise