worldwide minute 2022

i had no time to go out and find something interesting for today's worldwide minute shot. an extremely busy day at "the office". that snow just keeps coming, nothing pretty to see as it just melts and make a mess on the ground with the ugly slush. just as well.



well, hop-along-bob said, "me! me! me!" because his colours are actually the same as the colours of the ukrainian flag and this year's worldwide minute theme is 'love letter to ukraine' in support and solidarity with ukraine and its people. needs must so this is what i have for the worldwide minute.