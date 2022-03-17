Previous
in God we trust by summerfield
Photo 3307

in God we trust

i have this 2007 issue of a US$1 coin. i have a stash of american coins leftover from my numerous trips to the US over the years. i tried to spend them the last time i was there in 2019 but because they were in my luggage, i forgot all about them, so i accumulated more. in looking through the stash, i found this one-dollar coin. @monikozi had this idea to shoot a coin so that it would look like a quarter moon (or something) and i thought i'd try. but this was the best i could do because even though the coin is round, it is also flat, you know, kind of like the planet earth. 🤣

i was kind of intrigued with the coin because i had thought that in all of the american money, be it coin or paper, they had this motto "in God we trust" and this coin didn't seem to have it on both faces. so it was kind of a surprise this evening when i was shooting it to find that there were inscriptions on its rim and when i zoomed in it read e pluribus unum 2007 in God we trust.

long ago, i had a susan b anthony dollar coin but i must have lost it during my various moves before i came to canada. apparently it has no value but it perhaps carry some bragging rights. bragging as in "i own one" kind of thing. also i planned to do focus stacking but i'm poofed and i needed to make my dinner.
Leslie ace
great macro ... I don't remember noticing this on the side of a dollar coin now I need to go look.
March 18th, 2022  
summerfield ace
@lesip - you need to use a magnifying glass.
March 18th, 2022  
katy ace
An interesting narrative and a fantastic close up! I think you nailed the crescent moon part too! Not so certain about the flat earth part
March 18th, 2022  
