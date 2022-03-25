tiny organic blueberries

i don't think i'd buy organic anything anymore. i don't know what the hype's all about. like these blueberries, they're very tiny and they taste sour. more sour than my face. and they don't taste like blueberries at all! i will admit that the organic apple i buy sometimes tastes sweet and 'clean', if clean can be a taste. but they rot much more quickly. (the only organic that really tasted good that i actually had eaten were the eggs that wendy @farmreporter served me last year when i visited her.) so i will stick to the regular produce and not spend so much money on something i've not really enjoyed.
i took a lot of shots of these blueberries with different focus each time. on the weekend, i will try to do focus stacking in photoshop, if i can figure out how to do it. any idea how i should get started? 😊
shot using my raynox macro filter. this wasn't cropped.