Previous
Next
a star is born 🤣 by summerfield
Photo 3323

a star is born 🤣

in the beginning there was an egg. but where did the egg come from? it doesn't matter. it was laid by the female flamingo who laid her egg in a muddy hole by the riverbank. that was from whence miss fleming-gough came from.

of course, she did not start out looking like this. she was a grey chicklet when she came out of the egg. she looked like a regular duck chick but as she grew older, her neck grew longer and her colours became pink.

"The mollusks and crustaceans flamingos snack on contain similar pigment-packing carotenoids. The bird's digestive system extracts pigment from carotenoid-containing food and it eventually dissolves in fats. The fats are then deposited in new feathers as they grow, and the baby flamingo's color slowly shifts to pink." - thekidsshouldseethis.com
2nd April 2022 2nd Apr 22

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
910% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Very creative setup.
April 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise