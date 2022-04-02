a star is born 🤣

in the beginning there was an egg. but where did the egg come from? it doesn't matter. it was laid by the female flamingo who laid her egg in a muddy hole by the riverbank. that was from whence miss fleming-gough came from.



of course, she did not start out looking like this. she was a grey chicklet when she came out of the egg. she looked like a regular duck chick but as she grew older, her neck grew longer and her colours became pink.



"The mollusks and crustaceans flamingos snack on contain similar pigment-packing carotenoids. The bird's digestive system extracts pigment from carotenoid-containing food and it eventually dissolves in fats. The fats are then deposited in new feathers as they grow, and the baby flamingo's color slowly shifts to pink." - thekidsshouldseethis.com