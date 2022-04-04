Previous
reflection by summerfield
Photo 3325

reflection

"I know that mirrors give us a false sense of confidence... The reflection that we see everyday has nothing to do with how others see us. The glass lies." - Rasmenia Massoud.

a high key take on one of victoria ivanova's photographs.

summerfield

Dixie Goode ace
I think the mirror just as often undermines what should be a state more confident than not. I often like myself more in the reflection of my laugh in a friends eyes than in the old, chubby person who haunts my mirrors.
April 5th, 2022  
