à la joe muli by summerfield
Photo 3327

à la joe muli

because i tried different techniques and all were an epic fail. so you get to see one of the mistakes i made. this reminds me of joey's photos although his are clearly artistic, mine is clearly a technical error. 😂🤣 but the white background is natural white.

-o0o-

these days, when you look around at places you frequented before COVID-19, you will notice that a lot of the businesses you patronized are gone. in their stead are vaping stores or nail salons or cannabis shops or tattoo parlors. at least here in toronto that's the case. speaking of tattoos, that's the theme over at fiveplustwo and we want you to show your inks with a self-portrait on that theme. check us out: https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2022-04-06

