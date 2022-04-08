frilly chocolate mousse

this is a tiny chocolate mousse cake, so tiny miss fleming-gough fits right there in the middle. she couldn't wait to partake of the sweet thing she couldn't stand still. in any case, we couldn't do a re-take because the cake fell and we had to throw it away (as in it fell on my plate and we threw it inside me stomach!) 😜😉 it was a two bite cake which i managed to eat in four small bites. that gives you an idea how small miss fleming-gough is.



week 14 of the 52 captures challenge, the challenge this week is close up/macro.