Previous
Next
frilly chocolate mousse by summerfield
Photo 3329

frilly chocolate mousse

this is a tiny chocolate mousse cake, so tiny miss fleming-gough fits right there in the middle. she couldn't wait to partake of the sweet thing she couldn't stand still. in any case, we couldn't do a re-take because the cake fell and we had to throw it away (as in it fell on my plate and we threw it inside me stomach!) 😜😉 it was a two bite cake which i managed to eat in four small bites. that gives you an idea how small miss fleming-gough is.

week 14 of the 52 captures challenge, the challenge this week is close up/macro.
8th April 2022 8th Apr 22

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
912% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise