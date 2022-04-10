Previous
how's it hangin', mate? by summerfield
how's it hangin', mate?

this was my submission for the 'nature' challenge of 52 frames (without miss fleming-gough of course). there were quite a few hawks frequenting the neighbourhood. there were five of them this morning that were having fights with the pigeons. but late in the day they came back and this one long enough for me to take a photo. they seem to prefer perching on that neighbour's balcony which is fine by me because i wouldn't be able to take a photo if they were in my balcony's railing. they can sense movement of people inside the unit and they fly away. since i wanted to post this here on my album, miss fleming-gough went over to say hello -- upside down!
summerfield

JackieR ace
Love it!! Perfect eye contact made to show Miss F-M is the alpha bird!
April 10th, 2022  
Linda Godwin
Thats one confused Hawk, doesn`t know what he sees
April 10th, 2022  
katy ace
AWESOME! To catch that hawk so well and that expression at the sight of Miss FG is pure genius! FAV
April 10th, 2022  
Lin ace
LOL - love this - fav.
April 10th, 2022  
