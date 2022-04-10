how's it hangin', mate?

this was my submission for the 'nature' challenge of 52 frames (without miss fleming-gough of course). there were quite a few hawks frequenting the neighbourhood. there were five of them this morning that were having fights with the pigeons. but late in the day they came back and this one long enough for me to take a photo. they seem to prefer perching on that neighbour's balcony which is fine by me because i wouldn't be able to take a photo if they were in my balcony's railing. they can sense movement of people inside the unit and they fly away. since i wanted to post this here on my album, miss fleming-gough went over to say hello -- upside down!