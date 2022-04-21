taking the piggies for a walk

i had to work at the office as one of my boss's big clients wanted to use our boardroom for a meeting with some senior government dudes. so i had to be there to make sure everything was going smoothly. that's why sushi and sashimi were not able to again play with her friends and they were quite disappointed. miss fleming-gough gave them some diversion and took them for a walk. it was annoyingly raining in the morning then fog rolled in, but towards the mid-afternoon, the sun showed up and lit everything gayly (gayly? is that word still used today?) and everyone enjoyed the day.