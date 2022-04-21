Previous
Next
taking the piggies for a walk by summerfield
Photo 3342

taking the piggies for a walk

i had to work at the office as one of my boss's big clients wanted to use our boardroom for a meeting with some senior government dudes. so i had to be there to make sure everything was going smoothly. that's why sushi and sashimi were not able to again play with her friends and they were quite disappointed. miss fleming-gough gave them some diversion and took them for a walk. it was annoyingly raining in the morning then fog rolled in, but towards the mid-afternoon, the sun showed up and lit everything gayly (gayly? is that word still used today?) and everyone enjoyed the day.
21st April 2022 21st Apr 22

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
915% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise