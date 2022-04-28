Previous
flamingo in a cage by summerfield
Photo 3349

flamingo in a cage

well, i'm running on fumes, truth be told. so i'm just chugging along for the next two days. hopefully i won't choke, but you never know.
28th April 2022 28th Apr 22

summerfield

moni kozi ace
Heeey!!! What's missus doing behind bars?
April 29th, 2022  
Liz Milne ace
Singing "I'm Only a Bird in a Gilded Cage", perhaps? :)
April 29th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
I bet Miss Gough doesn’t like being in the cage.
April 29th, 2022  
