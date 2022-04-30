the flamingo says goodbye and thank you

i couldn't think of any shot for tonight but since this is the final day i thought i'd let miss fleming-gough say her farewell to you guys for indulging her the last four weeks. it has been fun!
for the record all entries above are taken from a variety of crossword and regular dictionaries. 'ef' is the sound of the letter F as in, yes, letter F. 'gandy' means labour or labourer. the scores for the entries are as follows:
flaming - 17+ 50
flamingo - 14
flamingos-16
says - 8
the -10
ef - 5
goodbye - 18
gandy -10
thank -24
you - 6