the flamingo says goodbye and thank you

i couldn't think of any shot for tonight but since this is the final day i thought i'd let miss fleming-gough say her farewell to you guys for indulging her the last four weeks. it has been fun!for the record all entries above are taken from a variety of crossword and regular dictionaries. 'ef' is the sound of the letter F as in, yes, letter F. 'gandy' means labour or labourer. the scores for the entries are as follows:flaming - 17+ 50flamingo - 14flamingos-16says - 8the -10ef - 5goodbye - 18gandy -10thank -24you - 6i hope you will join me in the may half-and-half challenge. you may do it for the whole month, a week, a few weeks, a few days, sporadically some days, or you can do it in september, if you are so inclined. here's the lowdown: