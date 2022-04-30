Previous
the flamingo says goodbye and thank you by summerfield
Photo 3351

the flamingo says goodbye and thank you

i couldn't think of any shot for tonight but since this is the final day i thought i'd let miss fleming-gough say her farewell to you guys for indulging her the last four weeks. it has been fun!

for the record all entries above are taken from a variety of crossword and regular dictionaries. 'ef' is the sound of the letter F as in, yes, letter F. 'gandy' means labour or labourer. the scores for the entries are as follows:
flaming - 17+ 50
flamingo - 14
flamingos-16
says - 8
the -10
ef - 5
goodbye - 18
gandy -10
thank -24
you - 6

i hope you will join me in the may half-and-half challenge. you may do it for the whole month, a week, a few weeks, a few days, sporadically some days, or you can do it in september, if you are so inclined. here's the lowdown:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46498/may-half-and-half-2022-edition
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

summerfield

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
What a perfect ending! I love this!
May 1st, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Very clever ending. Love the flower frame also.
May 1st, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Love it, good Miss Fleming-Gough. Good luck with half and half challenge. I need to recover from this last one lol.
May 1st, 2022  
