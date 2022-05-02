street art

like any other big metropolitan cities, toronto has its share of places where graffiti art abounds. this one is from a building in one of the side streets in chinatown. i'm not sure if it still in place these days, but there was a time when the city permitted 'street artists' to paint murals around the city in order to curb graffiti paintings which were mostly done to deface properties. i suppose that they got paid but of course overtime a new crop of graffiti artists have taken over and the problem started again.



that said, though, toronto has a lot of very talented artists, be it painters, musicians, actors, writers, photographers, who deserve recognition but at the same time it is a cut-throat industry and quite often there is only one room at the top. of course some get lucky and hopefully they put their success to good use.