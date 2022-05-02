Previous
Next
street art by summerfield
Photo 3353

street art

like any other big metropolitan cities, toronto has its share of places where graffiti art abounds. this one is from a building in one of the side streets in chinatown. i'm not sure if it still in place these days, but there was a time when the city permitted 'street artists' to paint murals around the city in order to curb graffiti paintings which were mostly done to deface properties. i suppose that they got paid but of course overtime a new crop of graffiti artists have taken over and the problem started again.

that said, though, toronto has a lot of very talented artists, be it painters, musicians, actors, writers, photographers, who deserve recognition but at the same time it is a cut-throat industry and quite often there is only one room at the top. of course some get lucky and hopefully they put their success to good use.
2nd May 2022 2nd May 22

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
918% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Such a fascinating subject. Beautiful light in the photo. It would be wonderful to see the entire painting.
May 3rd, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
Interesting and a wonderful half and half.
May 3rd, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Very cool find
May 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise