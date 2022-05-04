the shadow of its former self

no, miss fleming-gough is not back. but this we took last week specifically for may half-and-half.
i was supposed to work at the office today after a night of coughing, and waking up feeling like there's sand in my throat, i stayed home. at noon, i took one of the test kits provided by the government. i was pretty sure i'd get a positive result as by then i had started to have a runny nose. you can imagine my delight when the kit showed negative! the downside is i think i poked my sinus too hard and now i think i have a cold, if not a sinus infection.