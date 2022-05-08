yellow flowers in almost every corner

forsythia blooms are everywhere around downtown toronto. you cannot miss this plant and they're quite hardy, i think, that they are a staple in all spring planters in most places. taken on the way to the market yesterday morning.



today, my sister and i treated ourselves to lunch because no one else would take us. 🤣 her children are so self-absorbed and they only care about what they can get out of her (i've long ago disowned them). my son (of a gun) at least texted me at five-thirty in the morning to greet me happy mother's day together with a gif photo of flowers. he and his wife and young onyx will be coming one quiet weekend for us to celebrate his birthday and mother's day all at once.



then we passed by the pharmacy and collected more rapid test kits (it will no longer be free by the middle of next month). i gave her a pack of clorox wipes and told her 'happy mother's day to you!' she didn't quite know what to say but i told her 'close your mouth, dear, or that fly's going to get in there!' 🤣🤣🤣 i'm such a funny so-and-so!



happy mother's day, y'all!