diagonals and horizontals by summerfield
Photo 3360

diagonals and horizontals

at the end of my walk every morning, i go around the little mall to complete the 4.5 km that i aim for everyday. this is the floral section of the high end grocery store i sometimes go to get the fresh greens that have become part of my everyday meal. the store of course opens late so this was taken outside. i thought this is a good study for texture contrasts as well as lines, and the shadows from the trees are rather engaging, too.

posting early as i have to attend a post mother's day dinner with my niece.
9th May 2022 9th May 22

summerfield

ace
Lou Ann ace
A lovely half and half. Enjoy your dinner!
May 9th, 2022  
wendy frost ace
Well spotted half and half with great textues.
May 9th, 2022  
katy ace
Love all the lines and the dappled light, Vikki
May 9th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Neat patterns, like the shadows
May 9th, 2022  
