diagonals and horizontals

at the end of my walk every morning, i go around the little mall to complete the 4.5 km that i aim for everyday. this is the floral section of the high end grocery store i sometimes go to get the fresh greens that have become part of my everyday meal. the store of course opens late so this was taken outside. i thought this is a good study for texture contrasts as well as lines, and the shadows from the trees are rather engaging, too.



posting early as i have to attend a post mother's day dinner with my niece.