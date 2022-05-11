Sign up
Photo 3362
overshadowed
this is the side display of a corner barbershop in downtown toronto. i could have taken separate shots of this scenery, especially the right half because of the shadows on the wall, but this way it is a perfect half and half shot.
-o0o-
see who is queen over at five plus two:
https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2022-05-11
11th May 2022
11th May 22
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
5406
photos
204
followers
131
following
921% complete
3355
3356
3357
3358
3359
3360
3361
3362
Views
6
Album
365-still
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
7th May 2022 10:20am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
mayhalf22
,
summerfield-mayhalf22
