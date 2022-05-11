Previous
overshadowed by summerfield
Photo 3362

overshadowed

this is the side display of a corner barbershop in downtown toronto. i could have taken separate shots of this scenery, especially the right half because of the shadows on the wall, but this way it is a perfect half and half shot.

-o0o-

summerfield

