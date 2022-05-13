Previous
half yellow, half open by summerfield
half yellow, half open

i noticed this at a restaurant at the mall this morning towards the end of my walk. and there's even a half selfie reflected on the glass.

thank goodness it's friday!
13th May 2022

summerfield

