dwarfed

we had a beautiful summery day yesterday, friday, the temps reaching 26 degrees, with blue skies and just enough breeze to make it an ideal summer day. and so starting at my early morning walk, i've seen folds and flabs in different sizes, colours and ages, as well as foul smells and they didn't come from the garbage trucks that regularly pass by. 😂🤣



we had the same weather today, and thankfully, it being saturday, most people are probably staying in bed later so walk was a most pleasant one. no garbage trucks either!



i've been attempting to capture this view with the sun on the little flatiron building, but as the sun goes fast in the wintertime, the less than one-minute walk to and from my desk to get my camera, the taller buildings' shadows would already cast over the little building. today as the sun lazily hung in the west, i was able to catch this. this is the same photo i submitted to the 52 frames, the theme being architecture with a corrective lens tilt shift. i cropped the right side so as to give the photo an equal half and half view.