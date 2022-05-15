half old, half new

my sister and i went for brunch after church and passed by the courthouse to look at the flowering trees and find some half and half photos to get me through the rest of the month. initial review of the almost 100 shots, this one appealed to me -- the past their prime tulips on one side and the bud of an allium plant on the other, against the backdrop of the old brickwall by the bencher's building beside the courthouse. i'd have removed the tilted pipe because it makes the photo look tilted but i got lazy. 😜