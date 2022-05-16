pretty colours

this was taken during my walkabout with my sister around the downtown area. this was at a park maintained by the city and they had several beds of mostly red and yellow tulips but i see now that i got the part where there was also plenty of purple tulips. it was so beautiful we lingered for a good twenty minutes just taking photos of the flowers and looking for a perfectly photogenic flower.



last night there was a super flower blood moon lunar eclipse and its totality was supposed to have been seen mostly in ontario. pity but at eight o'clock, the clouds came in. in fact when i looked at the sky an hour after the moon would've risen, it was just totally dark. there was a brief hope when at ten the moon was flitting in and out of the clouds and even as it was entering earth's shadow. then when it had completely entered the earth's umbra, boom! big dark clouds took over. so all i had to show for that event was a cut in my right knee when i bumped into the corner of the window ledge (i don't know why that ledge is suddenly there, i'm sure it was just to piss me off!) and a bruise in my left leg when the storm door closed on me as i went back in to get my glasses. my one consolation is that at least i got to watch the darn thing happen -- the eclipse not the storm door closing in on my leg.