abstracted pansies by summerfield
Photo 3375

abstracted pansies

pansies found on a high planter that is why the lower half is just the concrete. the flowers are actually in focus, but to me the colours look more interesting when abstracted like this, as well as the overall picture. it's something different, non?
24th May 2022 24th May 22

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022
Mary Siegle ace
Makes a wonderful abstract. I love the colors!
May 25th, 2022  
kali ace
i see a woman carrying a purple shopping bag with a yellow dog!
May 25th, 2022  
Diane ace
An abstract half and half! Love it.
May 25th, 2022  
summerfield ace
@kali66 - i was going to say something about the yellow poodle!🤣
May 25th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Nice abstract. First thing I saw was the yellow poodle too
May 25th, 2022  
