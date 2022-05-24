Sign up
Photo 3375
abstracted pansies
pansies found on a high planter that is why the lower half is just the concrete. the flowers are actually in focus, but to me the colours look more interesting when abstracted like this, as well as the overall picture. it's something different, non?
24th May 2022
24th May 22
5
2
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
5421
photos
204
followers
129
following
924% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365-still
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
23rd May 2022 12:17pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
mayhalf22
,
summerfield-mayhalf22
Mary Siegle
ace
Makes a wonderful abstract. I love the colors!
May 25th, 2022
kali
ace
i see a woman carrying a purple shopping bag with a yellow dog!
May 25th, 2022
Diane
ace
An abstract half and half! Love it.
May 25th, 2022
summerfield
ace
@kali66
- i was going to say something about the yellow poodle!🤣
May 25th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Nice abstract. First thing I saw was the yellow poodle too
May 25th, 2022
