the ismaili centre toronto

the ismaili centre toronto shares the formal garden and park with the aga khan museum. here the centre is reflected in one of the many water pools in the mid-morning sun.



the inside is vast but simple in furnishing. we were not allowed to take photos in the prayer room which was roomy and bright thanks to that glass dome. unlike in other mosques, the ismaili's pray together, the men on one side of the room and the women in the other; no separate entrances either.



i woke up this morning voiceless. i can't even squeak! although i managed to walk my usual route, it was also with great difficulty as i could feel the tension in my knee. if i keep on walking, i am fine. once i sit down then getting up is a problem. i'm walking around with a cane, just like her majesty the queen. perhaps tomorrow when i go for my walk, i will bring the cane.



my doctor cannot attend to me until next week. either i'm well by then or i'm dead. all i need is a prescription for my sinus infection and perhaps an x-ray of the old knee. and that 'attend' means she will call me to determine if i need to go to her clinic so she could see me. just ridiculous, if you ask me!



and i continue to be negative.