triangles galore

last week, i forgot to post my photo over at 52 frames. that's not going to happen again. this week, the theme is 'triangular composition' which to be honest i have no idea what it means. but the examples given have triangles or triangle shapes in them so when i went to the market this morning, i made it a point to bring my camera and take photos of the former office building. however, on my way to the market, i saw this from across the street and saw triangles so i thought why not? this is the side view of the brookfield place. the sun was bright and the sky was so blue and clear. if you can believe it, in under an hour, heavy clouds moved in and covered the city and brought rain. rain's been off and on since.
it was a toss up between this and a shot of the former office building. i liked this for the lone human element in it.