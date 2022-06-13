Sign up
Photo 3395
"make animal testing extinct"
that's what her bag says. meanwhile, she was wearing a pair of leather boots.
this was a blind shot. i just propped my camera on my shoulder facing back and was surprised to see this.
13th June 2022
13th Jun 22
3
2
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
Tags
just playing
,
street-92
katy
ace
FAV for the fabulous outcome and fun subject! Nicely done to get it into such great focus too!
June 14th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
It’s a great street picture with everything in focus
June 14th, 2022
Bill
ace
We are all hypocrites to some extent.
June 14th, 2022
