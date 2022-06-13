Previous
"make animal testing extinct" by summerfield
Photo 3395

"make animal testing extinct"

that's what her bag says. meanwhile, she was wearing a pair of leather boots.

this was a blind shot. i just propped my camera on my shoulder facing back and was surprised to see this.
13th June 2022 13th Jun 22

summerfield

katy ace
FAV for the fabulous outcome and fun subject! Nicely done to get it into such great focus too!
June 14th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
It’s a great street picture with everything in focus
June 14th, 2022  
Bill ace
We are all hypocrites to some extent.
June 14th, 2022  
