the weird sky

this was taken a few days ago. when, just like today, mother nature showed her menopausal moods with storms and fierce winds one moment, the next glorious sunshine resulting in a beautiful sunset. but the colours of the sky always catch my attention. i'm lucky that my apartment unit faces south and i have a view of the sunrise and while the sun is not visible in the west, i still know a beautiful and fiery sunset by the glow it gives the city. this one here was just after a raging storm has moved on and gave the sky an almost eerie glow.



today we started off with wispy clouds then a heavy downpour before noon. i think we must've have hit the predicted 32 celcius. i caught a glimpse of the sky as the sun set and it looked almost like this although not as dramatic. we had a fire alarm in the building this morning while meeting online with some friends. i tried to set up in the balcony to avoid the alarm noise but it was so humid and hot i decided to just go to the other end of the unit and closed the door to muffle the sound of the fire alarm.