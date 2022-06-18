remnants

every year, when the patch of lilies-of-the-valley in the front of the building are teeming with the beautiful flowers, i always make it a point to pick some of the blooms and put them in a small bottle or a shot glass. i put it in my bathroom and enjoy it for quite a few days. the flowers don't last very long but they suck all of the moisture and they dry beautifully, giving me emergency subject for photos. this here will stay on my shelf until next year when they are replaced.



for the peter forsgard 52 assignments this week, the assignment is golden ratio. i don't profess to understand what that is exactly but i might have gotten it right with this shot. who knows!