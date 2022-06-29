Previous
Next
young pinecone by summerfield
Photo 3411

young pinecone

what do you do when waiting for the bus that is five minutes late and you're standing underneath this tree? you take out your phone (if you hadn't already) and take a photo of the young pinecones. then you get so wrapped up in taking photos that the bus has come and gone and you're still waiting for it. 😂🤣

this morning, riding the bus to go to work, i had a practice in doing a good deed. a young woman boarded the bus and when she tapped her card, it got rejected even though she swore that she had loaded funds on it two days ago. she was rummaging through her very tiny purse and the driver was getting antsy. so i handed her four dollars so she can pay her fare. her jaw almost dropped to the floor. at first she didn't want to take the money, she said "how am i going to give it back to you?" when i told her it was okay, that she can pay it forward, she was so incredulous she had to drag her jaw off the floor as she deposited the coins on the fare box. i hoped she knew what paying it forward meant.

-o0o-

"who wants to live forever?" well, maybe just do a self-portrait. forever is the theme this week over at five plus two. check us out: https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2022-06-29
29th June 2022 29th Jun 22

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
934% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the details in the cone and in the needles. Love the light on the image also.
June 30th, 2022  
Bill ace
Really nice focus.
June 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise