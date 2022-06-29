young pinecone

what do you do when waiting for the bus that is five minutes late and you're standing underneath this tree? you take out your phone (if you hadn't already) and take a photo of the young pinecones. then you get so wrapped up in taking photos that the bus has come and gone and you're still waiting for it. 😂🤣
this morning, riding the bus to go to work, i had a practice in doing a good deed. a young woman boarded the bus and when she tapped her card, it got rejected even though she swore that she had loaded funds on it two days ago. she was rummaging through her very tiny purse and the driver was getting antsy. so i handed her four dollars so she can pay her fare. her jaw almost dropped to the floor. at first she didn't want to take the money, she said "how am i going to give it back to you?" when i told her it was okay, that she can pay it forward, she was so incredulous she had to drag her jaw off the floor as she deposited the coins on the fare box. i hoped she knew what paying it forward meant.