of doors and windows

this is the west side of the st. james cathedral in downtown toronto. it has tall lancet windows that come in three panels. as well as the upper windows. and if you look closely, there are three doors on this side of the structure as well.



today's prompt for the make 30 photos challenge is 'things in threes'.



also for the peter forsgard 52 assignments this week, the assignment is 'cityscape'.