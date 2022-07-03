garden umbrellas

week 24 of the 52 captures challenge calls for an image of the umbrella.



today's prompt for the make 30 days is "urban (or kitchen)"; obviously i have chosen to do 'urban'.



my sister treated me to a bus tour to a nearby lavender farm which also included cherry picking and a four-hour stay at the niagara falls casino. we were forced to pick cherries because they wouldn't let us just go in the orchard for photography; paid $23 for a small basket which we only half-heartedly filled because one, i don't like cherries and two, she really doesn't care about it. then the lavender farm was a disappointment as it was a small farm with about 10 rows, although i think that was the part of the farm where they let the curious bus people go about.



at the casino, we were given $35 coupon to spend at the slot machines although we both only played ten dollars and reserved the rest for the next segment of the bus tour in two weeks' time. we spent the four hours having lunch and taking photos of the falls. we reached home a few minutes ago, almost 11.



waiting around for the bus to pick us up to go back to toronto, i espied these umbrellas at the back of the casino/hotel garden. this then satisfies both challenges.