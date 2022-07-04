lavender fields forever

although the lavender field we visited yesterday was quite a disappointment for me, i did try to get some shots that would satisfy some of the challenges i am undertaking (albeit foolishly, fool!). this was taken from inside the greenhouse of the lavender farm where especially grown lavender plants are used for their essential oils and extracts as well as other products. i got myself a pillow spray, something i have not seen since i came to canada, so you can imagine my excitement when i saw it and didn't hesitate to pay the hefty price of $21 for a small bottle-spray.



today's prompt for the 'make 30 days' challenge is taken at midday. i suppose this is a bit of a cheat as this was inside the greenhouse which was as bright as the outside anyway.



this is also another catch up post for week 21 of the 52 captures challenge, the challenge of which was "bokeh".