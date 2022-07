a shot of a cherry branch from underneath. even with the ladder, this beautiful bunch was still out of my reach. damned short arms! it wasn't like i was going to eat it anyway. so contented myself with shooting from below.which fits today's prompt of "snails' eye view" for the make 30 shots.-o0o-are you familiar with art nouveau? that's the theme over at five plus two. you might want to mosey on down there and view this week's entries: https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2022-07-06