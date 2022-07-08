let the sunshine in

close up of the violin's pegbox with light coming from the window. today, i had to dig in the archives as i forgot today's prompt for that make 30 days challenge. i was at the office and it was hectic, coupled with the nationwide shutdown of the internet, one of the two major providers in the country. went on until almost the lunch hour. this is the second time it happened with the same provider. and because their system controls interac, i couldn't pay by debit, only by cash or credit card.



in any case, i need to wake up early tomorrow as my sister and i had have to go for the second part of that bus trip she gifted me. i haven't even recovered from last saturday's sojourn and here i am again.



so, i'll see you perhaps sunday and regret not having time to comment, yet again!







